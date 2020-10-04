Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia

bihar-election

The Bihar Police have registered an FIR against six people including leader of state’s opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Mahua MLA, Tej Pratap Yadav, senior RJD leader Anil Kumar Sadhu and three unidentified assailants in connection with murder of former secretary (SC/ST cell) of the state unit of the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) Shakti Mallik on Sunday.

Purnia superintendent of police (SP) Vishal Sharma said “On the basis of the complaint of the wife of the deceased Khushboo Devi, an FIR against six people including senior RJD leaders Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Anil Kumar Sadhu has been lodged in connection of murder of the leader. A probe is underway to ascertain the involvement of the leaders in this incident.”

Mallik, 35, was shot dead on Sunday morning when in his home at Mugi Farm Road by unidentified assailants in Purnia district. The deceased’s family has alleged that he was eliminated at the behest of RJD leaders as he was set to contest Raniganj (SC) assembly seat in Araria.

Mallik joined the RJD in 2019 and was later made state secretary (SC/ST cell, Bihar). However, in recent weeks he had levelled serious allegations against RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav accusing him of demanding Rs 50 lakh to contest from Raniganj (SC) seat on a party ticket.

“At about 6 am on Sunday three masked men came and fired at my husband from close range. We rushed him to the Sadar hospital where doctors declared him dead. My husband was killed at the instigation of Tejaswi Yadav,” his wife said.

According to police three unidentified armed criminals entered his room and shot him dead from close range. “He was shot thrice and he died on the spot,” a police official said.

The RJD has rubbished the FIR as a political move before the assembly polls. State spokesperson of the RJD Mritunjay Tiwary said the charges against Tejashwi and Tej Pratap were baseless and false. “The FIR is politically motivated,” he said.

“Police will probe the matter and the truth will come out. RJD leaders never play such a dirty game in politics,” said RJD senior leader in Purnia, Kamal Kishor Yadav.