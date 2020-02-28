News updates from Hindustan Times: FIRs filed in Delhi riot cases double in last twenty-four hours and all the latest news

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 21:03 IST

FIRs filed in Delhi riot cases double in last twenty-four hours

The number of FIRs filed for Delhi riots more than doubled in the last 24 hours to reach the figure of 123 whereas the total number of detentions/arrests reached 630-mark on Friday evening, said Delhi Police. Read more

NIA makes first arrest in 2019 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested an over-ground worker of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in the first major breakthrough in the Pulwama terror attack case in which at least 40 CRPF soldiers had been killed on February 14, 2019. Read more

Delhi govt okays prosecution of ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case

The permission comes nine days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to take an early decision on grant of prosecution against Kanhaiya in the 2016 Jawaharlal Nehru University sedition case. Read more

Snow in Antarctica mysteriously turns blood red. Here’s what happened

Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science took to Facebook to explain why this happened. Read more

PUBG Mobile professional tells what a squad needs to win a deathmatch

It’s now easy to play like a pro, specially with three more team members. As mentioned by a PUBG Pro and Entity team member Abhijeet Andhare to Hindustan Times Tech, there can be certain situations where the squads can get stuck and how to tackle them. Read more

Why it’s important to get to the bottom of the Delhi violence

Forget the politics, answering key questions about the riots could prevent a repeat. Read more

India vs New Zealand: Why Indian batsmen could struggle more in 2nd Test

IND vs NZ: If the conditions at Basin Reserve were hard for India, it is about to get more difficult for the visitors in the 2nd Test. Read more