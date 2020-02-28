Delhi Govt okays prosecution of ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case

india

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 19:31 IST

Delhi government has granted sanction to prosecute Left leader and former students leader Kanhaiya Kumar in the JNU sedition case on Friday.

The permission comes nine days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to take an early decision on grant of prosecution against Kanhaiya in the 2016 Jawaharlal Nehru University sedition case.

A Delhi Court asked had asked for a status report on the issue of the pending sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others on February 19.

The court had also directed the Delhi Police to send a reminder to the Delhi government and posted the matter for hearing on April 3.

During the last hearing before the Delhi assembly elections were held, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had said that it had not taken any decision on the grant of sanction till then.

It was stated that the file was before Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who also handled the home department in its previous term. Jain has retained the home department in the present government as well.

The case pertains to the raising of alleged “anti-national” slogans at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus during a protest action against the death sentence handed out to Afzal Guru, a convict in the 2002 Parliament attack case.