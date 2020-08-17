News updates from Hindustan Times: Four people at NCP chief’s residence contract Covid-19, Pawar tests negative and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 13:03 IST

Four people at NCP chief’s residence contract Covid-19, Pawar tests negative

Four people at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's South Mumbai residence have tested positive for Covid-19, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday.

‘We enforce policies without regard to anyone’s political affiliation’: Facebook

Amid political slugfest involving social media giant Facebook, a company spokesperson has said that the platform "prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence.

ShareChat in talks with Google over a potential investment

Google is in talks with Bengaluru-based social media company, ShareChat over a potential investment.

Tata Motors debunks reports which claim it plans to sell stake in JLR

Tata Motors early Monday issued a statement debunking reports that stated it plans to sell its stake in Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), underlining that it remains a crucial part of the wider Tata Group.

‘I once told Sachin Tendulkar the same’: Inzamam-ul-Haq feels MS Dhoni should have announced retirement at the ground

As a captain, MS Dhoni had numerous accomplishments to his name across all formats. Not only did he lead Indian team to three ICC titles, he also took Indian team to no. 1 Test ranking in 2009 as captain.

India to hold key Covid vaccine meet today, likely to discuss pricing & procurement

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.

Ironman Milind Soman shares tips for keeping fit and feeling young

Milind Soman is more super man than super model, the fitness freak has been a trailblazer from his early modelling days, and continues to break barriers and inspire everyone.