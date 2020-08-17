Ironman Milind Soman shares tips for keeping fit and feeling young

fitness

Milind Soman is more super man than super model, the fitness freak has been a trailblazer from his early modelling days, and continues to break barriers and inspire everyone. From being one of the earliest ‘super models’ of the Indian fashion industry to working out with the vigour of a twenty year old till date, despite being 54-years-old, Milind is the ultimate inspiration, and we are all wondering what is this youth serum that helps him continue looking like the young model from his heydays in the 80s.

Aside from his charming good looks, Milind is also an international level swimmer and has completed the ‘Ironman Challenge’ on his first try in 15 hours and 19 minutes. This challenge is a triathlon that consists of a 3.8 km swim, a 180.2 km cycle ride and a 42.2 km run, all to be done within 17 hours, without a break! The title ‘Ironman’ is given to all those who complete this challenge in the given time.

Milind Soman’s dedication to keeping healthy and strong, ensures that he looks like a picture, no matter how old he gets, and gives the rest of us fitness goals to aspire to. He recently shared his tips for feeling young and staying active, and they will surely help you out too.

Workout everyday

In an interview to IANS Milind said, “If you know me at all, you know I love to work out and run -- and I personally believe this habit of keeping my body active has helped me stay fit. A lot of people think aging slows your fitness and endurance levels but take it from me - it is the opposite! Fitness and an active lifestyle slow down aging. I started running long distances when I was 40 years old, and I personally believe you are never too old to challenge yourself. Once you start respecting your body and work towards keeping it healthy proactively, the results will amaze you. The only way to jump into it is to simply begin with one step!” Dedicating even 5 minutes each to working out can go a long way in increasing the metabolism of your body. Even basic stretching, yoga asana, planks and stair climbing can help your body on the path to fitness. He went on to say, “Find exercises that you can enjoy that help you maintain your basic muscular strength, joint flexibility, and cardiovascular endurance. Once you have done that, exercising won’t feel like a task. You will enjoy it with enthusiasm.”

Hydrate yourself

Water has so many benefits for the body, the most significant being its ability to flush out unwanted toxins from the body. Aside from drinking water, it is also important to take care of your body’s other hydration needs, which can help in slowing down aging. Milind advises that using natural moisturisers helps in hydrating one’s skin as well. In the IANS interview he added, “There are many natural ingredients that can be found in any kitchen that can make your skin feel fabulous! This helps in reducing fine lines, giving your skin a plumper appearance. Besides taking care of your skin’s health from the outside, it is also important to nourish it with the right food, to take care of it from within.”

Self-care

This includes the care of your body as well your mind. One needs to take the right measure to achieve their goals and follow their resolutions with dedication. More importantly, one has to let the body and mind grow at its own pace. “The key is to spend a few minutes each day to do what is necessary to enable you to live your life to the fullest, every moment without fear. Keep moving,” said Milind Soman in the same interview.

Eat Almonds

What you choose to put into your body is directly linked to the kind of fitness level you will. Some foods take longer to digest, or just do not have the nutritional value to be beneficial for the body. it is important to be conscious of what we consume as we get older. Milind elaborated that, “For me, almonds are one thing I make sure I eat every day. They are a rich source of protein and energy, and also known to contribute to cell regeneration and muscle recovery post activity. Beyond this, almonds are known to have satiating properties, which make them a great choice of snack. Having said that, I ensure I start my day with a handful of almonds!”

