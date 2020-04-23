News updates from Hindustan Times: From medical emergencies to lockdown violations, citizen helpline deals with all and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 13:11 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

From medical emergencies to lockdown violations, citizen helpline deals with all

From a host of medical emergencies like the requirement of cancer and arthritis-related medicines to neighbours alerting the authorities about quarantined patients violating guidelines, the Covid-19 crisis has citizen helplines ringing off the hook, for both the government as well as the social sector. Read more

‘Entire world is praising PM Modi’s way of handling Covid-19 crisis’: Amit Shah

Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on Thursday tweeted on the global praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis in India. Read more

Prisoners on parole can mark attendance via WhatsApp call or sharing location: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has come up with a unique way for the prisoners to mark their attendance at the police station during the period of emergency parole by asking them to either WhatsApp video call or send their google location to the Investigating Officer (IO) to ascertain their location. Read more

‘Kim Jong-Un’s exit wouldn’t change US goals’: Mike Pompeo

The United States will keep seeking North Korea’s denuclearization no matter who is in charge in Pyongyang, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday, amid speculation about leader Kim Jong Un’s health. Read more

Pakistan batsmen’s 30s, 40s was for team, Indian players’ 100s was for themselves: Inzamam

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq played in an era where his side had a better record over India as compared to the recent times. Read more

Apurva Agnihotri writes note for late actor Kushal Punjabi on his birth anniversary: ‘Ride on my brother, till we meet again’

Actor Apurva Agnihotri is missing his friend Kushal Punjabi, who died last year. Taking to Instagram, Apurva shared a post dedicated to his late ‘brother’. The photo shows Apurva in a helmet and Kushal smiling bright. Read more

Shakespeare Day 2020: Lesser-known facts, famous quotes by the Bard of Avon, William Shakespeare

One of the most prolific and iconic writers in the English language and also the world’s greatest dramatist, William Shakespeare was born this day in 1564. He is popularly called the Bard of Avon since he was born and raised in Stratford upon Avon, Warwickshire. Read more

This woman who arranged a virtual blind date for her mother and prof is the best wingman you could ever want

Virtual class is the new norm of life for millions of students and teachers across the world. Recently, a student named Aly Oliver recorded some of her classes and for a very special reason. Read more