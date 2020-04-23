Apurva Agnihotri writes note for late actor Kushal Punjabi on his birth anniversary: ‘Ride on my brother, till we meet again’

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 11:28 IST

Actor Apurva Agnihotri is missing his friend Kushal Punjabi, who died last year. Taking to Instagram, Apurva shared a post dedicated to his late ‘brother’.

The photo shows Apurva in a helmet and Kushal smiling bright. The two seem to be on a bike trip in the picture. “I stood and watched as my brother rode by it wasn’t the way it should be But I shed not a tear for this brother for he lived free and loved his life So ride on my brother till we meet again and when my time comes to take that last ride you can bet it’ll be with a smile...till then enjoy your special day Happy Birthday Dear Kushal Bhai...Miss ya,” he wrote.

Apurva got messages of support and strength from his friends. “Warm hugs apu,” wrote one. “Memories of the ones we have lost Happy Birthday dear Kushal! Lots of love,” wrote another.

Kushal committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai last year in December. He was found dead in his apartment and police said they recovered a suicide note from the actor’s house, wherein he stated that no one was responsible for his death.

In a one-and-a-half page suicide note recovered from his apartment, the actor had written: “No one from my family or from my friends circle is responsible for my suicide. This is my own decision. 50% of my property and assets should be equally distributed amongst my parents and sister and remaining 50% should be given to my three-year-old son and wife.” The actor and his wife, a French national who lives in Shanghai with their son, had been planning to get separated. According to sources, he has mentioned his Dahisar flat, bike, electronics and savings account details in the note.

Farhan Akhtar, who had worked with Punjabi on the film Lakshya, took to social media to express his condolences. “Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya...You will be missed brother,” he had tweeted.

Kushal was a popular TV actor and was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan. He also acted in films like Lakshya, Kaal and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

