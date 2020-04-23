e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Apurva Agnihotri writes note for late actor Kushal Punjabi on his birth anniversary: ‘Ride on my brother, till we meet again’

Apurva Agnihotri writes note for late actor Kushal Punjabi on his birth anniversary: ‘Ride on my brother, till we meet again’

Actor Apurva Agnihotri wrote an emotional note dedicated to his friend Kushal Punjabi who died in December.

tv Updated: Apr 23, 2020 11:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Apurva Agnihotri is missing his friend Kushal Punjabi.
Apurva Agnihotri is missing his friend Kushal Punjabi.
         

Actor Apurva Agnihotri is missing his friend Kushal Punjabi, who died last year. Taking to Instagram, Apurva shared a post dedicated to his late ‘brother’.

The photo shows Apurva in a helmet and Kushal smiling bright. The two seem to be on a bike trip in the picture. “I stood and watched as my brother rode by it wasn’t the way it should be But I shed not a tear for this brother for he lived free and loved his life So ride on my brother till we meet again and when my time comes to take that last ride you can bet it’ll be with a smile...till then enjoy your special day Happy Birthday Dear Kushal Bhai...Miss ya,” he wrote.

 

Apurva got messages of support and strength from his friends. “Warm hugs apu,” wrote one. “Memories of the ones we have lost Happy Birthday dear Kushal! Lots of love,” wrote another.

Kushal committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai last year in December. He was found dead in his apartment and police said they recovered a suicide note from the actor’s house, wherein he stated that no one was responsible for his death.

 

In a one-and-a-half page suicide note recovered from his apartment, the actor had written: “No one from my family or from my friends circle is responsible for my suicide. This is my own decision. 50% of my property and assets should be equally distributed amongst my parents and sister and remaining 50% should be given to my three-year-old son and wife.” The actor and his wife, a French national who lives in Shanghai with their son, had been planning to get separated. According to sources, he has mentioned his Dahisar flat, bike, electronics and savings account details in the note.

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee’s Aligarh paved the way for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan; it deserves a reappraisal

Farhan Akhtar, who had worked with Punjabi on the film Lakshya, took to social media to express his condolences. “Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya...You will be missed brother,” he had tweeted.

Kushal was a popular TV actor and was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan. He also acted in films like Lakshya, Kaal and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
After proxy war in Kashmir, Pak launches cyber war against India and PM Modi
After proxy war in Kashmir, Pak launches cyber war against India and PM Modi
‘Govt acted on our Covid-19 suggestions in miserly way’: Sonia Gandhi
‘Govt acted on our Covid-19 suggestions in miserly way’: Sonia Gandhi
US signals growing unease with Pak, tightens export of nuclear byproducts
US signals growing unease with Pak, tightens export of nuclear byproducts
Covid-19 vaccine trial set to begin in UK; scientist says 80% chance of success
Covid-19 vaccine trial set to begin in UK; scientist says 80% chance of success
‘Sad to see public hounding’: Nadda targets Cong in Arnab Goswami attack
‘Sad to see public hounding’: Nadda targets Cong in Arnab Goswami attack
‘Wasn’t just a flu, US was attacked’: Trump amid Covid-19 struggle
‘Wasn’t just a flu, US was attacked’: Trump amid Covid-19 struggle
Iconic Porsche 911 auctioned for $550,000 to support fight against Covid-19
Iconic Porsche 911 auctioned for $550,000 to support fight against Covid-19
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

tv news