e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Cities / Actor Kushal Punjabi ends life; fraternity shocked

Actor Kushal Punjabi ends life; fraternity shocked

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2019 01:09 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Actor Kushal Punjabi, 42, on Thursday night committed suicide at his Bandra residence. Deputy commissioner of police, zone 9, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, confirmed that Punjabi was found dead in his apartment and said they recovered a suicide note from the actor’s house, wherein he stated that no one was responsible for his death.

The Bandra police have registered an accidental death report and Dahiya said they are investigating the case. Actor Chetan Hansraj told HT that Punjabi had not been responding to his father’s calls since Thursday. “His father decided to visit his flat and found the door was locked from inside. His father then contacted me. I went to the flat with a key-maker, after which we opened the door and found Punjabi had killed himself. We then informed the police,” Hansraj said. Punjabi was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.

In a one-and-a-half page suicide note recovered from his apartment, the actor wrote: “No one from my family or from my friends circle is responsible for my suicide. This is my own decision. 50% of my property and assets should be equally distributed amongst my parents and sister and remaining 50% should be given to my three-year-old son and wife.” The actor and his wife, a French national who lives in Shanghai with their son, had been planning to get separated. According to sources, he has mentioned his Dahisar flat, bike, electronics and savings account details in the note.

Choreographer and actor Kalyanji Jana said he met Punjabi 20 days ago. “He was a nice and a brave person,” he said. Actor Rajesh Khattar, too, said he had run into Punjabi at a party on Wednesday. Actor Parul Chaudhary, who had known him for over a decade, said, “His wife and her father are coming to India. They will perform his last rites.”

Actor and director Farhan Akhtar, who had worked with Punjabi on the film Lakshya, took to social media to express his condolences. “Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya...You will be missed brother,” he tweeted. Punjabi was a popular TV actor, his latest stint being the daily soap, Ishq Mein Marjawan. He also acted in films like Lakshya, Kaal and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

top news
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
Indian forces protect rights of enemies too: Gen Rawat
Indian forces protect rights of enemies too: Gen Rawat
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
Congress seeks inclusion of bigwigs in Maharashtra cabinet
Congress seeks inclusion of bigwigs in Maharashtra cabinet
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities