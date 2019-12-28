Actor Kushal Punjabi ends life; fraternity shocked

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 01:09 IST

Actor Kushal Punjabi, 42, on Thursday night committed suicide at his Bandra residence. Deputy commissioner of police, zone 9, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, confirmed that Punjabi was found dead in his apartment and said they recovered a suicide note from the actor’s house, wherein he stated that no one was responsible for his death.

The Bandra police have registered an accidental death report and Dahiya said they are investigating the case. Actor Chetan Hansraj told HT that Punjabi had not been responding to his father’s calls since Thursday. “His father decided to visit his flat and found the door was locked from inside. His father then contacted me. I went to the flat with a key-maker, after which we opened the door and found Punjabi had killed himself. We then informed the police,” Hansraj said. Punjabi was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.

In a one-and-a-half page suicide note recovered from his apartment, the actor wrote: “No one from my family or from my friends circle is responsible for my suicide. This is my own decision. 50% of my property and assets should be equally distributed amongst my parents and sister and remaining 50% should be given to my three-year-old son and wife.” The actor and his wife, a French national who lives in Shanghai with their son, had been planning to get separated. According to sources, he has mentioned his Dahisar flat, bike, electronics and savings account details in the note.

Choreographer and actor Kalyanji Jana said he met Punjabi 20 days ago. “He was a nice and a brave person,” he said. Actor Rajesh Khattar, too, said he had run into Punjabi at a party on Wednesday. Actor Parul Chaudhary, who had known him for over a decade, said, “His wife and her father are coming to India. They will perform his last rites.”

Actor and director Farhan Akhtar, who had worked with Punjabi on the film Lakshya, took to social media to express his condolences. “Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya...You will be missed brother,” he tweeted. Punjabi was a popular TV actor, his latest stint being the daily soap, Ishq Mein Marjawan. He also acted in films like Lakshya, Kaal and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.