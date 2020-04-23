Pakistan batsmen’s 30s, 40s was for team, Indian players’ 100s was for themselves: Inzamam

cricket

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq played in an era where his side had a better record over India as compared to the recent times. Speaking about the same with Rameez Raja on his YouTube show, Inzamam said that despite the fact that India’s batting order was more powerful on paper, Pakistan’s batsmen always contributed for the team and hence, they were able to topple India consistently.

“When we played against India, their batting was more powerful than us on paper. But even our batsmen scored 30 or 40 runs, it was for the team, but for India, even if they scored 100 runs, they played for themselves. So, that was the difference between the two sides,” Inzamam said during the chat show.

On Imran Khan as a captain

Inzamam also said that Imran Khan, despite not being a very tactical and technical captain, was one of the most successful and respected leaders because he backed his players and always knew how to get the best out of his players.

In a conversation with Rameez Raja on YouTube, Inzamam spoke about the 1992 World Cup campaign when he was not performing to his potential and yet, Imran kept backing him to do well. The right-hander repaid the faith with a superb innings against New Zealand as his knock of 60 off 37 balls brought Pakistan back in the match. In the final match against England, he scored 42 runs from just 35 balls.

“Imran (bhai) was not a very technical captain, but he knew how to get the most out of his players. He backed the young players, he backed the players he believed in and this made him a great captain,” he said.

“He would not drop any player if he failed in one series as he believed in giving the player a long rope and this the biggest reason why everyone in the side respected him so much,” he further added.