Home / It's Viral / This woman who arranged a virtual blind date for her mother and prof is the best wingman you could ever want

This woman who arranged a virtual blind date for her mother and prof is the best wingman you could ever want

The video details how her mom saw her professor for the first time and exclaimed ‘what a babe.’ It is then she came up with a plan to make them meet, virtually.

Apr 23, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A virtual date was set up by the daughter with her mom and the professor.
A virtual date was set up by the daughter with her mom and the professor.
         

Virtual class is the new norm of life for millions of students and teachers across the world. Recently, a student named Aly Oliver recorded some of her classes and for a very special reason. She chronicled a must-see virtual ‘blind data’ saga between her professor and mother – the meetings she skillfully orchestrated.

A student of University of Colorado, Oliver captured a series of clips and designed a hilarious compilation which she shared on TikTok. Quickly it piqued people’s attention with gathering more than 9.6 million views.

The video details how her mom saw her professor for the first time and exclaimed ‘what a babe.’ It is then she came up with a plan to make them meet, virtually. Hailed as the ultimate ‘wing woman’ of the year, here’s how her plan unfolded:

@aly_oliverr

sorry this was nothing but a virtual blind date prof but you really are my favorite... ##fyp ##professor ##boulder ##wingman

♬ original sound - aly_oliverr

With more than 9.5 million likes and close to 23,000 comments, the video prompted all sorts of reactions.

“And, this is how you met your stepfather,” joked a TikTok user. “I need an update, like right now!” demanded another. “Your mom is a mood I aspire to be,” wrote another.

Several people commented how they are rooting for her mom and so are we.

What do you think of this adorable virtual blind date?

