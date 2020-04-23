‘Entire world is praising PM Modi’s way of handling Covid-19 crisis’: Amit Shah

india

Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on Thursday tweeted on the global praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis in India.

Shah stated that the “truth is self evident” as the entire world is praising the Prime Minister and his approach towards tackling the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Shah said that every Indian is feeling safe under PM Modi’s leadership and has trust in him.

“’Truth is self evident! Entire world is praising PM @narendramodi, the way he is handling COVID-19 global pandemic, taking care of Indians and helping the world community in such challenging times. Every Indian is feeling safe and trusts his leadership,” Shah tweeted out.

Co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to combat the coronavirus menace.

“We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hot spots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation.”

Gates said he is glad that the Indian prime minister’s government tapped its exceptional digital capabilities as a formulated response to Covid-19. “I’m glad your government is fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the Aarogya Setu digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services.”

Earlier this month, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded steps taken by PM Modi to help the poor during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

“My appreciation to Prime Minister @narendramodi for announcing a $24 billion package to support ‘s vulnerable populations during #COVID19 crisis, including:

-free food rations for 800M disadvantaged people

-cash transfers to 204M poor women

-free cooking gas for 80M households,” the WHO chief had tweeted out.