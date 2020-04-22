e-paper
Bill Gates writes to PM Modi, lauds leadership in fighting Covid-19 in India

Bill Gates writes to PM Modi, lauds leadership in fighting Covid-19 in India

Coronavirus in India: Bill Gates said, he is glad that the Indian prime minister’s government tapped its exceptional digital capabilities as a formulated response to Covid-19.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The billionaire philanthropist lauded India’s efforts in flattening the curve.
The billionaire philanthropist lauded India’s efforts in flattening the curve. (File photo: PIB)
         

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to combat the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Commending PM Modi’s bid to flatten the curve in India, the co-founder of Microsoft said, “We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hot spots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation.”

Also read: PM Modi to hold video conference with CMs on Monday as country heads into last week of lockdown

Gates said he is glad that the Indian prime minister’s government tapped its exceptional digital capabilities as a formulated response to Covid-19. “I’m glad your government is fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the Aarogya Setu digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services.”

“Grateful to see that you’re seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians,” the former CEO of Microsoft told PM Modi.

