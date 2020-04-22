e-paper
PM Modi to hold video conference with CMs on Monday as country heads into last week of lockdown

The national lockdown is in place till May 3.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 19:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again hold discussions with the chief ministers on Monday as the nation enters into the last week of lockdown brought in to check the spread of coronavirus.

The PM is likely to seek views of states in lifting the lockdown, which is in place till May 3.

The number of coronavirus cases touched 20,471 on Wednesday, with 652 deaths, according to data from the ministry of health and family welfare.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 6,191 cases of the coronavirus disease, and 251 deaths.

ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Live: Nations ease some virus restrictions yet public still wary
Facebook-Reliance deal: A quick look at the numbers
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
