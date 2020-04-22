PM Modi to hold video conference with CMs on Monday as country heads into last week of lockdown

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 19:21 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again hold discussions with the chief ministers on Monday as the nation enters into the last week of lockdown brought in to check the spread of coronavirus.

The PM is likely to seek views of states in lifting the lockdown, which is in place till May 3.

The number of coronavirus cases touched 20,471 on Wednesday, with 652 deaths, according to data from the ministry of health and family welfare.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 6,191 cases of the coronavirus disease, and 251 deaths.