Mann ki Baat: PM Modi may talk about Covid-19 situation on Sunday

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 14:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inform the people of the country’s progress in the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and his views on the road ahead in his monthly radio address “Mann ki Baat” on Sunday.

In a statement, public broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) said the Mann Ki Baat, a broadcast to the people by Modi, is scheduled for 11 am on April 26.

Since the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown began last month, Modi has made several addresses to the nation in which he tried to reach out by apologising for the government’s tough decisions, spoke on the need to care for the poor, and honoured those at the forefront of the fight against the Coronavirus while outlining the next course of action.

Sunday’s broadcast will originate from AIR Delhi and be relayed by all AIR stations, AIR FM channels, including FM Gold and FM Rainbow, local radio stations and all five community radio stations, the statement said.

AIR stations will extend their transmission or have a special transmission, as necessary, to accommodate the broadcast.

All DTH originating stations will make arrangements for simultaneous broadcast of this programme on their channels.

The regional versions of Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast by non-Hindi capital AIR stations immediately after the closing announcement from AIR Delhi on the completion of the original broadcast. These will be relayed by all AIR stations, including local radio stations in regional languages.

“Mann Ki Baat” will be additionally broadcast in Chhattisgarhi, Sargujiha, Gondi and Halbi dialects in Chhattisgarh. Repeat broadcast of the regional language versions on regional networks will be done at 8 pm.

A special aspect of the broadcast is that it is visually adapted by Doordarshan and private TV news channels.