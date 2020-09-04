News updates from Hindustan Times: To ensure social distancing, govt plans round-the-clock surveillance at Metro stations and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 09:19 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Government plans round-the-clock surveillance to avoid crowding at Metro stations, will ‘name and shame’ violators

Metro rail services across India, except for Maharashtra, will resume in phases from Monday (September 7) and will become fully operational by September 12 amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Control Bureau reaches Rhea Chakraborty’s residence

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday reached actor Rhea Chakraborty’s residence in Mumbai to conduct a search in connection with its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, news agency ANI reported. Read more

National Nutrition Week: 5 protein sources to supplement your vegan diet

Nutrients are essential for the growth of the body and mind, not just at an early age, but throughout our lives. Read more

Over 180 Sikh families from Afghanistan arrive in India on ‘long-term’ visas

More than 180 Sikh families arrived in India from Afghanistan on Thursday. The families were welcomed at the IGI Airport by the World Punjab Organisation. Read more

‘They’ve got Virat Kohli as captain, we’ve got average people on top’: Shoaib Akhtar on difference between India and Pakistan cricket teams

Pakistan fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar, in a recent interaction, explained how the thinking of India and Pakistan cricket teams have changed over the years. Read more

Barber’s search for perfection while cutting hair makes for hilarious video, gets over 4 million views

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, you may have seen videos which are amazing and hilarious, all at the same time. This video, which is now going all kinds of viral, perfectly fits that description. Read more

Kangana Ranaut responds as Renuka Shahane slams her comment on Mumbai: ‘Were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture’

Actor Kangana Ranaut is receiving flak online for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK). The actor received criticism from many Twitter users including actor Renuka Shahane, who called her out for not respecting the city that gave her stardom. Read more