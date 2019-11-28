News updates from Hindustan Times: Government to push localisation of data after snooping row and all the latest news at this hour

india

Government to push localisation of data after snooping row

The Union government is likely to cite the WhatsApp snooping controversy to push through with its plan to compel digital companies to store data of Indian users locally, which, according to officials aware of the developments, would have helped the administration carry out its own investigation in the incident.

Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance plans show of strength at Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in as Maharashtra CM today

The Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress alliance — Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — plans to put up a show of strength of non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parties at the swearing-in ceremony of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the next chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday.

India’s rain pattern getting affected by global climate crisis

Scientists have for the first time linked a specific phenomenon brought on by the climate crisis to reduced winter rain in India -- a growing patch of warm seas in the Indo-Pacific ocean region that is causing droughts in some regions across the world and extreme floods in others.

More than 227K Indians waiting for family-sponsored US Green Card

More than 2,27,000 Indians are waiting in line for family-sponsored Green Card or legal permanent residency, according to a latest recent official data.

US President Trump tweets photoshopped bare-chested photo amid health rumours

Days after causing alarm with an unscheduled trip to the hospital, President Donald Trump tweeted a photo-shopped image of himself Wednesday as a rippling, bare-chested boxer.

‘People know what you can do, you just have to wait’: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is again back in the Indian T20 squad, for the three-match series against West Indies, hoping to end his wait for a return to international cricket.

Good Newwz song Chandigarh Mein: Kareena Kapoor-Akshay Kumar set the dance floor on fire. Watch video

Good Newwz song Chandigarh Mein brings Kareena Kapoor on the dance floor again, alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The song is a glamourous Punjabi number that features the lead stars along with Badshah and Harrdy Sandhu as they groove to the foot-tapping music.

A missed opportunity | HT editorial

Since November 21, members of Parliament in the Upper House, across the political spectrum, have debated on matters pertaining to gender identity, gender expression and sexuality in an unprecedented manner.

