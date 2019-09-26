News updates from Hindustan Times: Hafiz Saeed kept his Pak university job after launching LeT, got pension too and all the news at this hour

india

Hafiz Saeed kept his Pak university job after launching LeT, got pension too

Hafiz Saeed, who has been designated a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council and the United States, had managed to keep his job as a professor in Lahore’s engineering university for more than a decade after founding the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

‘Not heard liquidity as problem’: Nirmala Sitharaman after ‘tonic-like’ meeting with banks

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the bankers informed her that there are no liquidity problems in the country and that demand will return to push the economy to move at a faster rate.

Shouting matches mar Congress meet to select candidates for Karnataka bypolls

A meeting of senior state leaders of the Congress to decide candidates for Karnataka byelections in the state turned into a heated post-mortem into the party’s Lok Sabha elections debacle in the state.

OnePlus 7T launched in India: Check price, full specifications, and features

OnePlus on Thursday launched ‘OnePlus 7T’ smartphone in India. The latest flagship phone succeeds OnePlus 7 which launched in June this year.

Kerala woman compels bus driver to follow traffic rule, video wins people

A woman in Kerala was filmed standing in the middle of the road and blocking the path of a bus. Netizens are, however, appreciating the woman’s behaviour.

32-year-old woman kidnapped and gang-raped in Agartala, 6 suspects arrested

In the second such incident in two months, a 32-year-old woman and mother of two, was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by more than half a dozen men while returning home from a hospital in Agartala late Tuesday, Tripura Police officials said on Thursday.

The Taste With Vir: Hoteliering is all about faceless branding these days

I am writing this from Glasgow, in a room at a hotel called the Kimpton. You probably haven’t heard of this Kimpton (or of any other Kimptons) but I am pretty sure you will in the years to come.

