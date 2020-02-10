News updates from Hindustan Times: In big infrastructure push for J-K, govt woos investors with IT parks, refurbishing of airports and all the latest news

india

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 12:24 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you . Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In big infrastructure push for Jammu and Kashmir, govt woos investors with IT parks, refurbishing of airports

Uninterrupted power, secure data transmission, refurbishing of 11 airports - including two along the India-China border - and “subsidy on rent” are some of sops the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is offering to the investors for its proposed information technology hub, a new policy document shared with potential investors said.

Read full story here.

‘Ridiculous material’: Omar Abdullah’s sister challenges his detention in SC

The sister of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has moved Supreme Court challenging his detention under Public Safety Act (PSA).

Read full story here.

Supreme Court upholds SC/ST Act amendment that bans pre-arrest bail

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the validity of the 2018 amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act) which had among other things reintroduced the bar on anticipatory bail to those accused under the Act.

Read full story here.

On Supreme Court verdict on reservations, Rahul Gandhi targets BJP and RSS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday responded to the Supreme Court verdict on reservation in appointments and promotions with a sharp attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Read full story here.

‘Shameful end’: India and Bangladesh players involved in ugly fight after U19 World Cup final - WATCH

A tensed India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC U19 World Cup final turned ugly after players from both sides got physical as soon as Bangladesh hit the winning runs to claim their maiden ICC tournament (across age group).

Read full story here.

Oscars 2020: Chic dominatrix, classic silhouettes, ode to Kobe Bryant, eco-conscious ensembles at red carpet

The red carpet at the Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles was quite squishy and mushy as heavy rained wrecked the beautiful walkway to the ceremony. But this didn’t rain on the parades of the celebrities who seemed in high spirits as they made their way to the 92nd Academy Awards.

Read full story here.

Kartik Aaryan says ‘women with defect’ was not his comment, he was reading a meme: ‘I don’t believe in such things, it’s not me’

Days after he created an online debate with his latest comparisons with Ayushmann Khurrana’s films where he claimed he worked in films that had women with defects while Ayushmann’s movies have men with defects, Kartik Aaryan has claimed he was simply reading the text on a meme.

Read full story here.

Elon Musk wants you to ‘delete Facebook’, because it’s ‘lame’

Elon Musk wants you to delete Facebook. In a reply to a tweet from actor Sacha Baron Cohen, Musk said, “#DeleteFacebook It’s lame.”

Read full story here.