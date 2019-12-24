News updates from Hindustan Times: In Mayawati’s new pitch over CAA, she also has a word of caution for Muslims and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 13:05 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 AM.

In Mayawati’s new pitch over CAA, she also has a word of caution for Muslims

Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mayawati on Tuesday asked the BJP-led national coalition to quickly clear all doubts of the Muslim community over the citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens. Read more

Grand alliance energised after Jharkhand results; BJP on backfoot in Bihar, say experts

The ‘Mahagathbandhan’ of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress overthrew the Raghubar Das-led BJP government in the state and has its eyes set on the 2020 assembly elections in Bihar. Read more

Hemant Soren likely to join list of chief ministers who are against CAA and NRC

Jharkhand’s chief-minister-in-waiting Hemant Soren is likely to join the list of CMs who have categorically refused to implement the new citizenship law, and raised voice against National Register of Citizens or NRC. Soren has so far been non-committal on CAA and NRC in Jharkhand. Read more

In thank you note, Prashant Kishor gives Rahul Gandhi a task; gets trolled

In a tweet, Prashant Kishor thanked Rahul Gandhi for “joining citizens’ movement” against the citizenship law and NRC and asked him to get all chief ministers of his party to declare that they will not implement the NRC. Read more

India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had revealed plans for such a tournament last week. England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) confirmed the move on Monday. Read more

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor: The best-dressed female celebrities for 2019

Here are the celebs who ruled the fashion scene this year, showing us what’s in vogue and impressed us with their high-voltage fashion sense. Read more

Here’s how you can track Santa’s status online this Christmas

This Christmas we look at these 6 trackers which will help you keep a tab on Santa Claus. Read more