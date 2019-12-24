Hemant Soren likely to join list of chief ministers who are against CAA and NRC

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 12:06 IST

Jharkhand’s chief-minister-in-waiting Hemant Soren is likely to join the list of CMs who have categorically refused to implement the new citizenship law, and raised voice against National Register of Citizens or NRC. Soren has so far been non-committal on CAA and NRC in Jharkhand.

BJP ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke last week against NRC, though his party, the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) supported the Centre on CAA. Soon after the Lok Sabha approved the law, JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor expressed his disappointment and criticised the legislation as being discriminatory and against the right of citizenship.

He echoed the remarks made by opposition leaders who say the new law is discriminatory against Indian Muslims. But the charge has been vehemently rejected by the BJP-ruled central government.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, whose party BJD has often supported the BJP, has also taken a similar stand. BJD had also supported the government over CAA in Parliament but Patnaik later announced that his party does not support the NRC.

Most chief ministers from the Opposition camp have already made it clear that they will not allow the exercise in their state. Constitutional experts have said granting citizenship is the sole discretion of the Centre and that states have no role in such matters. However, the enumeration exercise has to be carried out by states, which can delay the implementation of the law, rendering it ineffective.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has already announced she will not allow an NRC exercise in the state. Even Maharashtra, ruled by Shiv Sena-Congress combine, has declined to carry out the exercise.

After facing criticism from different quarters for backing the CAA in Parliament, Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party is also opposed to the NRC’s implementation.

Kerala Chief Minister and Left leader Pinarayi Vijayan has also called CAA unconstitutional. Apart from this, the Congress chief minister of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh have all rejected CAA and NRC.