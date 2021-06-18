Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from Hindustan Times: India's 3rd Covid wave may arrive by October, says report and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 05:01 PM IST
A medic takes swab samples for Covid-19 test of people entering Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh. (File photo)

India’s third Covid-19 wave may arrive by October: Report

A group of medical experts surveyed by news agency Reuters has projected that India’s next Covid-19 wave, the country’s third, would arrive here by October, adding that though this third wave would be handled better than the second wave, the Covid-19 pandemic would remain a public health concern for at least one more year. Read more

Mumbai vaccine scam: After housing society, production houses duped; 4 arrested

The Mumbai Police on Friday arrested four people in connection with the vaccine scam in Mumbai which is believed to have spread its net from one housing society to production houses, which are now allowed to organise vaccination at their premises. Read more

'Remain cautious,' warns health minister Harsh Vardhan as states relax Covid-19 restrictions

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday urged people to remain mindful of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as several states are in the middle of the unlocking process. Read more

Supreme Court refuses to stay HC order granting bail to 3 students in Delhi riots case

The Supreme Court said on Friday the decision on the bail for Asif Iqbal Tanha, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, released on Thursday night after spending more than a year in jail over alleged links to the violence in northeast Delhi last year, has "pan-India ramifications." Read more

Virat Kohli giving tips to Ind opener for success in England ahead of WTC Final

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand at Southampton is just the start of a gruelling tour for India as they will play a five-match Test series against England after this. Read more

This aviary in Karnataka’s Mysuru holds world record for housing most bird species. Watch

Shuka Vana, located in Karnataka’s Mysuru, holds the world record for housing most bird species in an aviary. A video shared on Facebook by Guinness World Records (GWR), shows the incredible world of the sanctuary. Read more

Anushka Sharma’s millennial look in Balenciaga shirt, worth London flight ticket

We can’t help but obsess over Anushka Sharma’s sartorial elegance as the diva is blessed with pulling off not just red carpet looks but also street styles and maternity fashion with equal panache and as she gives a tour of Ageas Bowl in Southampton, with her husband Virat Kohli, the fashion police is in for a treat. Read more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched in India: Check price, specs

Samsung’s next-generation tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite have been in the news for quite some time now. Reports in the past have detailed everything from features to date of availability of its next-generation tablets. Read more

Watch: Amid 3rd wave worry, PM Modi launches 'crash course' for 1 lakh Covid warriors

