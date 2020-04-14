News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s 5 most populous states adopt distinct strategies to deal with Covid-19 and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 09:08 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India’s 5 most populous states adopt distinct Covid strategies

As the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to spread, India’s most populated states have adopted both common, and distinct, strategies to deal with the pandemic.

Read More

‘No greater patriotism than persistence’: Sonia Gandhi thanks Covid-19 warriors

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday thanked and praised all those who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic from the frontline as she urged people to follow rules during the lockdown and adhere to social distancing norms.

Read More

Odisha announces relaxation of lockdown for livelihood generation

Odisha, the first state in the country to extend the lockdown to April 30, on Monday, announced several measures to ensure generation of jobs under a flagship scheme and Swachh Bharat. It will also allow e-commerce platforms like Amazon to deliver goods at homes.

Read More

Iran foreign minister raises US sanctions with India

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif on Monday raised the issue of “illegal and unilateral US sanctions” on his country during a telephone conversation with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

Read More

Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Darren Sammy, Carlos Brathwaite give interesting answers

In a video chat show with ESPN Cricinfo, Darren Sammy and Carlos Brathwaite were asked to choose between India captain Virat Kohli and Australia’s Steve Smith. While Brathwaite had no hesitation in taking Kohli’s name, Sammy took some time but eventually went in with Kohli.

Read More

Shah Rukh Khan donates 25,000 PPE kits to Maharashtra

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been in the forefront of providing help, in whichever way, as India fights Covid-19. In his latest endeavour, he has provided 25000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical teams across Maharashtra. He took to Twitter to throw light on it after a minister in the Maharashtra government thanked him.

Read More

PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes newbies make while playing

While PUBG Mobile fans have a lot of time in hand right now to play their favourite battle royale, the lockdown is also the perfect opportunity for a lot of new players to get used to the game. PUBG Mobile recently marked their 2nd anniversary and while many players might have already mastered the game to a point where they have their strategies in place even before logging into the game, there are some common and silly mistakes which are made by both noob (newbies, in case you didn’t know) and experienced players as well.

Read More

Importance and significance of BR Ambedkar’s 129th birth anniversary

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti falls on April 14 - the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar or BR Ambedkar, who is known as the ‘Father of The Indian Constitution.’ On this day, BR Ambedkar, the Dalit icon is honoured as the person who did so much for the upliftment of women, labourers and untouchables.

Read More

Covid-19: With 1-month-old baby in arms, IAS officer G Srijana rejoins work

An IAS officer has set an inspiring example amid Covid-19 battle. Gummulla Srijana rejoined work within just 22 days of giving birth. Srijana voluntarily gave up her maternity leave to contribute in Covid fight. Srijana said, “My responsibility to be of help to administration at such a time.”

Watch the full video for more details.