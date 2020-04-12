e-paper
Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Importance and significance of BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti falls on April 14 - the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar or BR Ambedkar, who is known as the ‘Father of The Indian Constitution.’

Apr 12, 2020
A statue of BR Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary at the Parliament House in New Delhi.
Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti falls on April 14 - the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar or BR Ambedkar, who is known as the ‘Father of The Indian Constitution.’ On this day, BR Ambedkar, the Dalit icon is honoured as the person who did so much for the upliftment of women, labourers and untouchables.

Not only did Dr BR Ambedkar give us the Constitution, but he also played an integral part in the formation of the Reserve Bank of India. He was a social reformer who was responsible for the Dalit Buddhist Movement in India.

Right from his childhood, BR Ambedkar was sensitive to the condition of Dalits, who were ostracized from society. As a Dalit child, he would notice the way he and other Dalit children were treated. The Dailt children were made to sit on gunny sacks which they would bring from their homes. They were also not allowed to touch the water containers, and could only drink water when a person from the higher caste would pour water for them. In Ambedkar’s case, it was the school peon who would do this for him, and Ambedkar also wrote about this incident in his writings, titled ‘No peon, No water.’

It was in 1956 that he started a socio-political movement called the Dalit Buddhist Movement. Nearly half a million Dalits from India joined the movement. At a later stage, the movement was converted to the Navayana Buddhism or Neo-Buddhism, which is a reinterpretation Of Buddhism.

In 1990, BR Ambedkar was posthumously conferred with the Bharat Ratna, which is India’s highest civilian award.

