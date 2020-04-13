Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: This Bhim Jayanti, ‘feed the needy’, distribute ration and masks

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 15:43 IST

Every year, on April 14, India celebrates the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. Champion of Dalit rights and principal architect of the Constitution of India, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in present-day Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow.

This year, on Babasaheb’s 129th birth anniversary, political leaders have asked the countrymen to help the poor and those hit by the coronavirus pandemic and pay their tributes to the legend while following Covid-19 lockdown measures.

“Feed the needy”

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda urged all BJP karyakartas to pay tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by helping the needy amid the coronavirus crisis.

He asked all party workers and state unit heads to distribute ration kits and face covers as the nation struggles to fight the battle against coronavirus.

“Distribute ration kits to every home in at least two poor settlements under the ‘Feed the Needy’ programme and face covers under the ‘Wear Face Cover Stay Safe’ programme in each mandal of a state. Do ensure to follow public hygiene and social distancing norms,” the BJP president said in his message.

Nadda also asked party leaders and workers to run awareness campaigns in every poor settlement on good health practices to stay free of coronavirus and build a healthy society.

Pay floral tributes in office

In the view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered all ministers and officials to individually pay floral tributes in their office.

“I have directed all ministers to offer floral tributes to Ambedkar in their offices and people should do the same,” he said.

Help the poor amid Covid-19 crisis

BSP chief Mayawati has appealed to party workers to follow lockdown restrictions and pay their ributes in their homes because of the spread of coronavirus.

The BSP supremo described Ambedkar as “a symbol of humanistic thought and sacrifice,” in a tweet.

“A symbol of humanistic thought and sacrifice, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is a source of motivation for his followers especially BSP workers. But in the current Corona pandemic scenario, it is an appeal to all to follow restrictions imposed by the government, and celebrate the anniversary in their homes and pay tributes.”

In another tweet, she asked party workers to deliberate upon the condition of the poor and harassment of Ambedkar’s followers during the pandemic.

“Sabhi ki bhojan”

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) said it will commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti as ‘sabhi ko bhojan, sabhi tak ilaaj diwas’, demanding food and medical treatment for all.

“The birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on April 14 will be observed as ‘sabhi ko bhojan, sabhi tak ilaaj diwas’ (food and medical treatment to all) by party workers and supporters along with their family members, neighbours and close friends, while adhering to social distancing,” CPI’s state secretary Girish said in a statement.

Ambedkar Jayanti is also known as Bhim Jayanti and is celebrated as a public holiday across India since 2015.

BR Ambedkar was conferred the Bharat Ratna posthumously on March 31, 1990.

(With inputs from agencies)