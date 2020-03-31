BR Ambedkar received Bharat Ratna posthumously, other important events of March 31

india

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 10:16 IST

Today’s date is not just any other day, it holds a greater significance for the nation. It was today, three decades back when Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously.

BR Ambedkar was conferred Bharat Ratna on March 31, 1990.

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891 in present-day Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow.

The architect of the Constitution of India, Ambedkar led a crusade for the upliftment and empowerment of Dalits in the country.

He went on to earn doctorates in economics from premier institutes like the Columbia University and the London School of Economics. He was a scholar in disciplines like law, economics and political science.

Ambedkar became a key advocator and campaigner for India’s independence from the British rule. He published scores of journals and advocated for Dalits rights.

He also made significant contributions toward the establishment of the state of India, drafting of the Constitution and giving ideas that served as the foundation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In 1956, Ambedkar converted to Buddhism. He completed the final manuscript of his book on Buddhism ‘The Buddha and His Dhamma’ in December 1956. Three days later, on 6 December, he passed away in his sleep at his home in Delhi.

March 31 is known for some other notable events as well.

1. Isaac Newton, one of the world’s greatest physicists, died in London at the age of 84 in 1727 on this day.

2. Postal service started in India, the first post office opened in the country today in the year 1774.

3. For the first time in America, a black citizen voted. This was on March 31, 1870.

4. Paris’s famous Eiffel Tower officially opened today in the year 1889.

5. Electric tram came to a halt in Bombay today in 1964.