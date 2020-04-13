Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Lara, Sachin or Viv? Darren Sammy, Carlos Brathwaite give interesting answers

cricket

Both love to hit big sixes, are more than handy seam-bowlers and have captained West Indies in T20s with success - all-rounders Darren Sammy and Carlos Brathwaite have a lot in common and the list doesn’t end there. The big-hitting West Indian all-rounders also share similar thoughts on different cricketing matters.

There was no surprise when both Sammy and Brathwaite had similar answers to Steve Smith or Virat Kohli question. In a video chat show with ESPN Cricinfo, Sammy and Brathwaite were asked to choose between India captain Virat Kohli and Australia’s Steve Smith. While Brathwaite had no hesitation in taking Kohli’s name, Sammy took some time but eventually went in with Kohli.

Sammy was further asked to choose between Viv Richards and Brian Lara. To which the two-time T20 World Cup winning captain first said, “Give me Viv for T20…” but then quickly changed his mind to state that he wanted both.

In IPL or PSL question, Sammy was prompt to choose PSL over the Indian Premier League.

Brathwaite, on the other hand, was asked to choose between Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. The all-rounder went with Lara.

Sammy is the only captain to have won the T20 World Cup twice in 2012 and in 2016. He, however, has not played for the West Indies ever since the T20 World Cup final in 2016.

Brathwaite replaced Sammy as West Indies’ new T20 captain but the he too was replaced with Kieron Pollard recently.

“I love playing for the West Indies, especially in the Twenty20 format. I am eyeing the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year. I am hoping to catch the eye of the selectors with good performances in the CPL and the Pakistan Super League. I think with my experience I still have something to offer as a player,” Sammy had recently told Barbados TODAY about his comeback plans.