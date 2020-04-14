‘No greater patriotism than persistence’: Sonia Gandhi thanks Covid-19 warriors

india

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday thanked and praised all those who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic from the frontline as she urged people to follow rules during the lockdown and adhere to social distancing norms.

In her video message, which came hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, Gandhi spoke about doctors, health and sanitation workers, policemen, non-profit organisations who are helping others without thinking about their personal safety.

“I hope that you are staying safe at your homes during this hour of the coronavirus pandemic. At the very beginning, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the citizens for maintaining peace and keeping patience and resolve during this tough time,” she said in the nearly six-minute video.

There is no greater patriotism than the persistence of these warriors during the time of coronavirus crisis, the Congress president said in her message. “We will defeat corona with a sense of unity, discipline and self-confidence,” she said.

“I can never forget the sacrifice of your family members, wife, husbands, children. Despite the dangers, it is only because of your cooperation and support that we are able to fight this war. I do not have words to thank them,”.

“Dear citizens, these warriors are helping us win this war despite the lack of personal security. Our doctors, health workers and non-government organisations are treating people despite the lack of personal protection equipment,” she said.

Police personnel and soldiers are making sure that people are following the norms of lockdown. Sanitation workers, she said, are working without the safety gears to stop the infection from spreading. Government officials are also working hard to make sure essential services reach people.

“But if we don’t support them they won’t be able to do their jobs. We have to honour them,” she said.

She mentioned reports of people misbehaving with doctors. “This is quite wrong because this is against our culture. We have to help and support them.”

She thanked all those who are working on their personal level—feeding the poor, giving away sanitisers, mask and dry ration to those who need them—to extend help in any way they can.

“Every Indian has come together and fulfilled their responsibility to fight this war against corona. All of you must be thanked,” she said.

The Congress party and its workers are always ready to do their bit to help anyone who needs it.

“When the country is fighting such a big war, very Congress worker understands their responsibility too and will be there to help all the warriors. You can contact our central control room or those in the states for help or in time of any need. Congress’ soldier will help in any way they can,” she said.

“I want to assure you that we are standing shoulder to shoulder with you in this war either we are in power or in the opposition. I am sure that we will come out of this danger soon with our resolve,” she said.