News updates from HT: Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart in Delhi, discusses Putin's visit and all the latest news

Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart in Delhi, discusses Putin's visit

External affairs minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday in the national capital. The two leaders reviewed the bilateral ties and economic cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow. Read more

Karnataka govt refuses transport worker’s demands to be paid on par with sixth pay commission

The Karnataka government on Tuesday refused to entertain any more discussions with the employees of the four major state-owned transport corporations after what appeared to be a failure of talks between the two sides. Read more

Haryana BJP MP Nayab Saini’s SUV blocked by farmers, windshield broken

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) parliamentarian from Haryana, Nayab Saini’s car was surrounded by a group of farmers protesting against the three central farm laws during his visit to Shahbad town in Kurukshetra district on Tuesday. Read more

Tarun Bajaj made new revenue secretary, Ajay Seth economic affairs secretary

In a bureaucratic reshuffle at the North Block, department of economic affairs (DEA) secretary Tarun Bajaj has been made the new revenue secretary, while Ajay Seth, a 1987-batch Karnataka cadre officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the managing director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, has been appointed as DEA secretary. Read more

IPL 2021: Former India wicketkeeper and Mumbai Indians’ scout Kiran More tests positive for Covid-19

India has seen massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the recent month. India is going through a second wave with Covid cases going above 1,00,000 for the first time since the pandemic started. Read more

Kartik Aaryan buys brand new Lamborghini Urus worth ₹4.5 crore after Covid recovery. See pics

Actor Kartik Aaryan treated himself to a brand new car, right after recovering from Covid-19 on Monday. The actor was spotted out and about in Mumbai's Juhu area, posing with his new Lamborghini Urus. Read more

Triumph Trident 660 launched in India at ₹6.95 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India on Tuesday launched the much-awaited Trident 660 middleweight roadster in the Indian market. The Kawasaki Z650 rival has been priced at ₹6.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Read more

Recipe: Om nom nom your way through Tuesday with spinach and ‘ricotta’ ravioli

If you still do not believe that plant-based dishes are delicious, let spinach and ‘ricotta’ ravioli change your mind and tantalise your taste buds this weekday. Read more

Video showing woman’s underwater gymnastics is oddly satisfying to watch

Remember the woman who grabbed the attention of netizens with her flawless underwater moonwalk wearing heels and that too in an upside down position? Read more

Watch| ‘Even Donald Trump didn’t go this far’: Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi