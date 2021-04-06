IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Video showing woman’s underwater gymnastics is oddly satisfying to watch
The image shows Kristina Makushenko doing gymnastics underwater.(Instagram/@kristimakusha)
The image shows Kristina Makushenko doing gymnastics underwater.(Instagram/@kristimakusha)
trending

Video showing woman’s underwater gymnastics is oddly satisfying to watch

While some couldn’t stop lauding her smooth gymnastics underwater, others simply shared heart and fire emojis to show their liking for the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 03:37 PM IST

Remember the woman who grabbed the attention of netizens with her flawless underwater moonwalk wearing heels and that too in an upside down position? Artistic swimmer Kristina Makushenko is back with another stunning underwater routine which is bound to leave you awe-struck.

“Underwater Rhythmic gymnastics,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with Makushenko showing off her skills while twirling a colourful ribbon. Throughout the clip, she maintains extreme grace and poise.

Take a look at the clip:


Shared on April 5, the video has garnered almost 7,000 likes and several comments. People were mesmerised to see Makushenko’s graceful moves. While some couldn’t stop lauding her smooth gymnastics underwater, others simply shared heart and fire emojis to show their liking for the video.

“I could watch this all day,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so relaxing to watch! Bravo,” congratulated another. “This is incredible,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gymnastics instagram
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP