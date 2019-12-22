News updates from Hindustan Times: Jaypee loses F1 land over dues of Rs 600cr; plot may be auctioned and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 13:01 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 1 pm.

Jaypee loses F1 land over dues of Rs 600cr; plot may be auctioned

The decision was taken by the board of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) in a meeting on Saturday. Read more

PM Modi to kickstart BJP’s Delhi poll campaign at mega rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off BJP’s Delhi poll campaign at the city’s Ramlila Maidan, the very spot from where the Congress launched a blistering attack on the BJP and the PM last week. Read more

UP cop saved from bullet by wallet during anti-citizenship act protests

Kumar, a police constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, had a narrow escape on Saturday after a bullet fired during a protest against the citizenship act pierced through his bulletproof vest and got stuck in his wallet inside his jacket. Read more

Symbol of power and control, a lathi story

When Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, visited Ghorghat village in Bihar’s Munger district in 1934, the villagers wished to gift him a lathi. Read more

Rohit Sharma inches away from breaking a world record as an opener in 3rd ODI against West Indies at Cuttack

Rohit Sharma is just 9 runs shy of becoming the highest run-getter in a calendar year across formats as an opener. Read more

Ma Anand Sheela hasn’t given Priyanka Chopra permission for biopic, says Alia Bhatt has the necessary spunk to play her

Ma Anand Sheela, in an interview to Hindustan Times, has said that though she sent a legal notice to Priyanka Chopra, she hasn’t heard from her. Read more

A cheaper Realme X2 Pro 6GB, 64GB variant is coming to India soon

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM model will cost Rs 27,999. The phone comes with 90HZ display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, and four rear cameras. Read more

I have been able to get through depression because I’ve a sense of humour about it: Shaheen Bhatt on her debut book

Shaheen Bhatt explores her writing skills while exposing some of the deepest secrets of her life in her memoir titled I’ve Never Been (Un)happier, which talks about her encounter with depression. Read more