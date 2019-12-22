Rohit Sharma inches away from breaking a world record as an opener in 3rd ODI against West Indies at Cuttack

cricket

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 10:42 IST

India vice captain Rohit Sharma is perhaps the only cricketer in the world who can notch up a 150+score in an ODI and yet the leave the fans disappointed. Rohit has raised the standards so high that expectations of a double hundred creep in naturally whenever he crosses the three-figure mark. Visakhapatnam was not different, he took his time to get to a hundred but the moment he reached there, the number of boundaries started to rise in a directly proportionate rate of the expectations of a double hundred. Unfortunately, Rohit ‘disappointed’ by getting out for 159. But the India vice captain has a chance to add another feather to his cap in the series-deciding third ODI against the West Indies in the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma needs just nine runs to go past former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya and become the highest run-scorer as an opener across all the three formats when India face West Indies in Cuttack.

Rohit has so far scored 2,379 runs as an opener in 2019 and is chasing Sanath Jayasuriya’s tally of 2,387 runs which he notched up in 1997.

He was declared man of the match for his stellar 159 runs in Vishakhapatnam. With that 159, Rohit also became the highest individual scorer for India for the 7th straight year. Rohit’s 159-run knock and KL Rahu’s third ODI hundred helped India beat West Indies by 107 runs and take the series to the decider at Cuttack.

“It was a much-needed win, after losing in Chennai. Wanted to get our act together. Started very well, was a crucial partnership upfront, KL batted well, allowed me to take my time. A great batting performance backed up by a good bowling performance. KL is such a talent when you watch him from the opposite end. Running between the wickets wasn’t upto the mark between both of us, but we’ll get used to it soon. We can take a lot of confidence from how we created that partnership,” he said after the match.

Rohit-Virat combo record

Rohit Sharma has another record to look forward to. Rohit and Virat Kohli need 13 more runs to past Rohit-Dhawan and become the second most successful pair for India in ODIs. Currently, with 4,741 runs as a pair, they are behind Ganguly-Tendulkar (8,227) and Dhawan-Rohit (4,753).