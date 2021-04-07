News updates from HT: Karnataka bus strike from today, public transport likely to be affected and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karnataka bus strike from today, public transport likely to be affected

Under the banner of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, workers of BMTC, KSRTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC, have given a call for an indefinite strike from Wednesday.

Next round of military talks on LAC row likely on April 9

The 11th round of India-China military dialogue may take place on April 9 to resolve the friction at Gogra-Hot Springs and restoring the pre-April 2020 status quo ante along the 1,597-kilometre Line of Actual Control (LAC) in East Ladakh, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Mukhtar Ansari's wife approaches Supreme Court

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afshan Ansari has moved the Supreme Court seeking safety for the Mau MLA while he is being shifted to Banda district jail in Uttar Pradesh from Rupnagar jail in Punjab, and during trial in pending cases in the state.

Tribunal reform ordinance upsets Congress

Calling it a "terrible breach of trust", the Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over its ordinance to dissolve a part of India's appellate structure without any review and wondered if "anything better" could be expected from the NDA government.

Two of India's best, 3 tearaway overseas quicks: Top 5 seamers to watch out for in IPL 2021

It's that time of the year again! The Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is back and this time, just less than six months after the previous season.

Sushmita Sen revisits daughter Alisah's heartwarming essay on adoption, praises her 'wisdom and grace'. Watch video

Sushmita Sen came across an old video of her younger daughter Alisah reciting a heartwarming essay on adoption. In the essay, the 11-year-old urged people to adopt as it gives a child 'the right to live' and brings one a lot of love and happiness in return.

Madhuri Dixit dresses in co-ord bralette and pants for date night in Maldives

Madhuri Dixit recently returned from her vacation in the Maldives and has already started sharing throwback images on her social media proving that she is just like the rest of us and believes in the fact that it is never too early to share throwback images.

Andhra cop takes care of one-month-old baby as mother casts vote, garners praise

In a heartening post shared on Twitter, a constable was seen taking care of a one-month-old baby at a polling booth in Tamil Nadu in the absence of the child's mother.

Watch| ‘All adults in US eligible for Covid vaccination from April 19’: Joe Biden