Andhra cop takes care of one-month-old baby as mother casts vote, garners praise

In a heartening post shared on Twitter, a constable was seen taking care of a one-month-old baby at a polling booth in Tamil Nadu in the absence of the child’s mother. A picture of the constable shared on the official Twitter handle of Andhra Pradesh Police has garnered much praise from netizens and may win your heart too.

“#APPolice's humane face at #TamilNaduElections: @AnantapurPolice constable deployed to #TamilNadu for #TamilNaduElections2021 carried & lulled a 1-month-old crying baby until the mother's return from the voting booth, winning the hearts of many,” reads the caption. The picture shows the constable holding the child closely outside the polling booth premises.

Check out the post here:

The post has garnered several likes and reactions from tweeple. While some lauded the constable for showing empathy, others showered praises for Andhra Police department.

More than 4,17,521 polling personnel, 1.50 lakh security personnel including those from state police, Central Armed Police Force, and home guards have been deployed for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021, according to reports. What are your thoughts on this gesture shared by the department?