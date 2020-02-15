News updates from Hindustan Times| Kejriwal’s oath ceremony- Commoner VIPs who helped built Delhi are special guests and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 20:51 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Arvind Kejriwal’s oath ceremony- Commoner VIPs who helped built Delhi are special guests

Around 50 people, who helped build Delhi during Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) rule in the last five years will share the stage with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony.

In Bengal, 2 injured school kids battling for life; doctors use artificial lungs to treat them

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contacted the hospital authorities to enquire about the condition of the victims and the treatment being carried out. The two children-- Rishabh Singh and Dibyanshu Bhakat are aged around five and six years.

‘Biriyani, foreign funds, illiterate women’: Dilip Ghosh rants against anti-CAA protesters

Ghosh’s statements came within 24-hours of Union home minister Amit Shah saying that it was possible that provocative statements made by some BJP leaders could have contributed to the party’s defeat in the Delhi assembly elections.

Snapchat is testing a major redesign including breaking-news headlines, new home for Snap Map

Snapchat is working on two major changes that can reshape the app entirely.

Kerala kid’s ‘zero degree’ goal to cat thinking long before hitting dog, 7 viral videos of the week

These videos piqued the interest of netizens throughout the week.

‘Winning name gets a prize’: Shahid Afridi asks fans to name new-born daughter

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday, invited suggestions for the name of his new-born daughter on social media and also went on to state that the name he selects will receive a prize.