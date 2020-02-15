e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times| Kejriwal’s oath ceremony- Commoner VIPs who helped built Delhi are special guests and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times| Kejriwal’s oath ceremony- Commoner VIPs who helped built Delhi are special guests and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Feb 15, 2020 20:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man poses with AAP’s symbol, the broom, outside Ramlila Maidan in Delhi where Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as CM on Sunday.
A man poses with AAP’s symbol, the broom, outside Ramlila Maidan in Delhi where Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as CM on Sunday. (HTphoto)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Arvind Kejriwal’s oath ceremony- Commoner VIPs who helped built Delhi are special guests

Around 50 people, who helped build Delhi during Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) rule in the last five years will share the stage with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony.

In Bengal, 2 injured school kids battling for life; doctors use artificial lungs to treat them

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contacted the hospital authorities to enquire about the condition of the victims and the treatment being carried out. The two children-- Rishabh Singh and Dibyanshu Bhakat are aged around five and six years.

‘Biriyani, foreign funds, illiterate women’: Dilip Ghosh rants against anti-CAA protesters

Ghosh’s statements came within 24-hours of Union home minister Amit Shah saying that it was possible that provocative statements made by some BJP leaders could have contributed to the party’s defeat in the Delhi assembly elections.

Snapchat is testing a major redesign including breaking-news headlines, new home for Snap Map

Snapchat is working on two major changes that can reshape the app entirely.

Kerala kid’s ‘zero degree’ goal to cat thinking long before hitting dog, 7 viral videos of the week

These videos piqued the interest of netizens throughout the week.

‘Winning name gets a prize’: Shahid Afridi asks fans to name new-born daughter

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday, invited suggestions for the name of his new-born daughter on social media and also went on to state that the name he selects will receive a prize.

top news
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
‘Uddhav may have power, but...’: Congress on NIA probing Bhima Koregaon case
‘Uddhav may have power, but...’: Congress on NIA probing Bhima Koregaon case
‘Don’t worry, one democracy will settle it,’: Jaishankar to US Senator on Kashmir
‘Don’t worry, one democracy will settle it,’: Jaishankar to US Senator on Kashmir
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘People making money by criticising players’: Shami questions detractors
‘People making money by criticising players’: Shami questions detractors
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news