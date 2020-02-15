Kerala kid’s ‘zero degree’ goal to cat thinking long before hitting dog, 7 viral videos of the week

it-s-viral

There are tons of videos being shared on social media daily. However, there are only some which can pique people’s interest and spark reactions. It can be a funny video of a cat thinking long before hitting a dog or a heartbreaking clip of an elderly couple infected with coronavirus. Also, it can be of about hidden talent of a Kerala kid. Here’s a list of videos which occupied people’s mind this week and went viral.

Zero-degree goal

A 10-year-old boy from Kerala grabbed the eyeballs all over the Internet with his zero-degree corner kick. He scored the goal during All Kerala Kids Football tournament.

Elderly couple down with coronavirus

A video of a couple down with coronavirus – which is equal parts inspiring and heartbreaking – is leaving people teary-eyed with emotions. In the video, the man visits his wife and feeds her, all these while holding an infusion bottle.

I’ll love you forever, every single day of forever: An 87-yr-old man diagnosed with #COVID19 held an infusion bottle to visit his wife, also a #COVID19 patient, from the ward next door and patiently gave her water and food. Hope you recover soon! pic.twitter.com/LXH1AxINsU — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 12, 2020

Kid eats files

In an unusual and disgusting video, a kid is seen eating two live flies during a television interview. In the video, the boy, quite calmly and expertly, eats two flies that lands near his lips.

Viral jeans hack

A Tiktok video of a girl showing an unusual jeans hack went all sorts of viral on social media. She presented the hack to solve the issue of sizeable gap between the waistband and one’s actual waist.

Cat thinks long, hits dog

Often it’s said that cats are trouble-makers and a video – which went crazy viral – captures exactly the same. It shows a feline thinking long before hitting a dog sitting beside it. What followed next will make you laugh out loud.

Robots deliver food to coronavirus patients

China is dealing with one of the worst epidemics that the world has seen in past few years – coronavirus. Expectedly, Chinese government is trying everything to contain the situation and prevent the virus from spreading further, including using robots to deliver food and medicines to patients infected by the novel coronavirus.

A hospital in E China’s Nanjing has put a virus-killing robot to work to combat #coronavirus. The smart robot can turn 360 degrees in tight places to conduct disinfection, keeping medics safe from cross infection. pic.twitter.com/0vNxGn7O9f — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 7, 2020

Currency smuggling in peanuts

A video of foreign currency notes hidden in peanuts has sparked a range of varied emotions in people. The video shows officers taking out currency notes from peanuts. There are videos of police taking out currency from cooked meat and biscuits too.

