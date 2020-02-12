e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Delhi airport busts bizarre way of currency smuggling in peanuts. Watch

Delhi airport busts bizarre way of currency smuggling in peanuts. Watch

Five hundred and eight crisp currency notes were recovered from the eatables.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The CISF has seized Rs 45 lakh worth of foreign currency hidden in cooked meat pieces, peanuts and sealed biscuit packets.
The CISF has seized Rs 45 lakh worth of foreign currency hidden in cooked meat pieces, peanuts and sealed biscuit packets.(Facebook)
         

The CISF has seized Rs 45 lakh worth of foreign currency hidden in cooked meat pieces, peanuts and sealed biscuit packets from a passenger at the Delhi airport, officials said on Wednesday.

Five hundred and eight crisp currency notes were recovered from the eatables.

The unique modus operandi of currency smuggling came to light on Tuesday evening when security personnel intercepted Murad Ali, 25, on the basis of his “suspicious” behaviour when he reached Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport to board an Air India flight to Dubai.

“On physical checking of the passenger’s baggage, a high volume of foreign currency was found concealed in cooked mutton pieces, peanuts, biscuit packets and other eatables,” CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh said.

“This is a unique and peculiar way of concealing foreign currency for smuggling,” Singh said.

A video of the interception provided by the force showed the security personnel cracking peanuts, unzipping sealed biscuit packets and digging into oily meat pieces to extract an assortment of Saudi Riyal, Qatari Riyal, Kuwaiti Dinar, Omani Riyal and Euro rolled and wrapped neatly inside.

The estimated worth of this seized cache is Rs 45 lakh and the passenger, who had a tourist visa for Dubai, and the currency have been handed over to Customs authorities, the CISF spokesperson said.

Ali, a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, told CISF officials that he worked as a casual labourer and was carrying the food items in his bag on the directions of someone.

The man is suspected to be a courier for smuggling out currency as he had made multiple visits to Dubai and other foreign locations in the past, they said.

In case of the peanuts, it was found that the shells were perfectly brought together with the help of some adhesive after they were emptied of their ingredients and currency notes were stuffed in neatly.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is the national civil aviation security force which provides anti-terror protection to the Delhi airport.

tags
top news
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
Delhi CM Kejriwal likely to retain cabinet ministers in new AAP govt
Delhi CM Kejriwal likely to retain cabinet ministers in new AAP govt
Shatrughan Sinha tweets to ‘super leader’ Kejriwal, promptly adds disclaimer
Shatrughan Sinha tweets to ‘super leader’ Kejriwal, promptly adds disclaimer
Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa
Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Ferrari shows off new SF1000 car with a touch of theatre
Ferrari shows off new SF1000 car with a touch of theatre
Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here’s what’s new
Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here’s what’s new
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news