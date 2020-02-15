In Bengal, 2 injured school kids battling for life; doctors use artificial lungs to treat them

india

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 19:44 IST

The two injured school children, who were rushed to a super-specialty hospital in Kolkata from Hooghly district through a 60-km long green corridor on Friday, are still battling for their lives.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contacted the hospital authorities to enquire about the condition of the victims and the treatment being carried out. The two children-- Rishabh Singh and Dibyanshu Bhakat are aged around five and six years.

Hospital authorities said that while a seven member medical board has been formed to treat the students, they are also performing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, in which a pump is used to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream.

“We are doing everything we can. State of the art facilities are being used to treat the children. Their condition is still critical,” said Kalyan Banerjee, Member of Parliament from Serampore in Hooghly district.

At least 15 students, one guardian and the driver were injured when the carpool in which they were going to school fell into a roadside canal on Friday morning at Polba in Hooghly. Later, police created a 60-km long green corridor to bring two of the injured victims to the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

According to doctors, the two children were showing symptoms of cerebral anoxia. As they got trapped under water in the canal, muddy water had entered into their lungs. They also suffered injuries to their rib cages and there were blood clots in their lungs and brains.

Banerjee and Firhad Hakim state urban development minister rushed to the SSKM hospital to take stock of the situation.

“I will remain ever indebted to the state government and the chief minister. The doctors are trying everything to save my son,” said Santosh Singh, father of Rishabh Singh, one of the victims.