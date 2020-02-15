e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / In Bengal, 2 injured school kids battling for life; doctors use artificial lungs to treat them

In Bengal, 2 injured school kids battling for life; doctors use artificial lungs to treat them

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contacted the hospital authorities to enquire about the condition of the victims and the treatment being carried out. The two children-- Rishabh Singh and Dibyanshu Bhakat are aged around five and six years.

india Updated: Feb 15, 2020 19:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The police had created a 60-km long green corridor to bring two of the injured victims to the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata. (Image used for representation).
The police had created a 60-km long green corridor to bring two of the injured victims to the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata. (Image used for representation).(FILE PHOTO.)
         

The two injured school children, who were rushed to a super-specialty hospital in Kolkata from Hooghly district through a 60-km long green corridor on Friday, are still battling for their lives.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contacted the hospital authorities to enquire about the condition of the victims and the treatment being carried out. The two children-- Rishabh Singh and Dibyanshu Bhakat are aged around five and six years.

Hospital authorities said that while a seven member medical board has been formed to treat the students, they are also performing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, in which a pump is used to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream.

“We are doing everything we can. State of the art facilities are being used to treat the children. Their condition is still critical,” said Kalyan Banerjee, Member of Parliament from Serampore in Hooghly district.

At least 15 students, one guardian and the driver were injured when the carpool in which they were going to school fell into a roadside canal on Friday morning at Polba in Hooghly. Later, police created a 60-km long green corridor to bring two of the injured victims to the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

According to doctors, the two children were showing symptoms of cerebral anoxia. As they got trapped under water in the canal, muddy water had entered into their lungs. They also suffered injuries to their rib cages and there were blood clots in their lungs and brains.

Banerjee and Firhad Hakim state urban development minister rushed to the SSKM hospital to take stock of the situation.

“I will remain ever indebted to the state government and the chief minister. The doctors are trying everything to save my son,” said Santosh Singh, father of Rishabh Singh, one of the victims.

tags
top news
‘Uddhav may have power, but...’: Congress on NIA probing Bhima Koregaon case
‘Uddhav may have power, but...’: Congress on NIA probing Bhima Koregaon case
‘Biriyani, foreign funds..’: Dilip Ghosh targets women at anti-CAA protests
‘Biriyani, foreign funds..’: Dilip Ghosh targets women at anti-CAA protests
‘Don’t worry, one democracy will settle it,’: Jaishankar to US Senator on Kashmir
‘Don’t worry, one democracy will settle it,’: Jaishankar to US Senator on Kashmir
In Bengal, 2 injured school kids battling for life; doctors use artificial lungs to treat them
In Bengal, 2 injured school kids battling for life; doctors use artificial lungs to treat them
Banks will have to pay price if any telco files for bankruptcy: SBI Chairman
Banks will have to pay price if any telco files for bankruptcy: SBI Chairman
How Bangladesh is outperforming India, writes Karan Thapar
How Bangladesh is outperforming India, writes Karan Thapar
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘People making money by criticising players’: Shami questions detractors
‘People making money by criticising players’: Shami questions detractors
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news