News updates from Hindustan Times: Make-or-break days ahead for Delhi’s anti-pollution battle and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 08:52 IST

Make-or-break days ahead for Delhi’s anti-pollution battle

The period between October 29 and November 12 will be the most crucial for efforts to combat air pollution, scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur have said in a new analysis, calling for pre-emptive measures to be focussed on this period in order to avoid a crisis that has become routine for this time of the year in recent years. Read more

Marathi actress Pooja Zunjar dies after delivery, kin blame lack of ambulance

A 25-year-old actress from the Marathi film industry and her newborn baby died within hours in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district on Sunday apparently due to unavailability of ambulance, a police official said on Monday. Read more

Deeply concerned over reports of human rights abuses, religious discrimination in Pakistan: US

The United States on Tuesday said it remains “deeply concerned” over reports of human rights abuses and discrimination faced by people in the country because of their faith. Read more

Not something to go on dancing about: Abhijit Banerjee’s mother on Nobel win

Waiting eagerly for her son to come home after winning the Nobel, Economist Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee’s mother says it is his late father’s rationality and sobriety which has rubbed off on his son making him so balanced and matured in handling criticism as also fame. Read more

India Craft Week: Telling the untold stories of Indian artisans, crafts

If the Indian landscape was depicted by its myriad forms of craft, it would be a vibrant patchwork quilt highlighting a multitude of hues and shades of connotation, reflective of its centuries old skilled craftsmanship. India has been home to millions of artisans who are deeply rooted to the region they come from, and their craft are a window to the country’s rich culture and geography. Read more

BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour

Bangladesh’s upcoming tour of India was on Monday thrown into jeopardy after their national team players refused to participate in any cricketing activity until their demands, including a hike in salary, are met. Read more

Vishal Dadlani reacts to man forcibly kissing Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol: ‘Wanted to call police’

Music composer and reality show Indian Idol co-judge Vishal Dadlani has reacted to a recent episode on the show when his co-judge Neha Kakkar was forcibly kissed on stage by a man. Read more

