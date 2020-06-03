News updates from Hindustan Times: Mamata seeks Rs 10,000 cash transfer from Centre to each migrant worker and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 12:53 IST

Mamata seeks Rs 10,000 cash transfer from Centre to each migrant worker

Amid an ongoing blame-game between the state’s ruling party Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruling at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked the Centre to transfer Rs 10,000 each to the bank account of migrant workers. Read more

3 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Police

Three terrorists believed to be part of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group were gunned down by security forces on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, police said, in the second encounter in the district in the last 24 hours. Read more

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece accuses his brother of sexual harassment, reveals his response ‘he is your uncle, can’t do this’: report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has filed a sexual harassment case against her uncle at Jamia police station in Delhi, as per a Times of India report. She has alleged that she was abused when she was a child. Read more

Remove China Apps is no longer on the Google Play Store

Google Play Store has been quite busy pulling off apps from the platform. After India’s TikTok rival Mitron was pulled off the Android app store, Google Play Store has now pulled off Remove China Apps. Of course, there is no knowing exactly why it has done that. Read more

Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, how India stands compared to rest of the world, a Lancet study which points out the effectiveness of multi-layered masks and more. Read more

‘There is no doubt’: Former Pakistan all-rounder accuses Team India of intentionally losing to England in World Cup

Former Pakistan allrounder Abdul Razzaq has said that there is no doubt that India lost the match against England intentionally at the ICC World Cup last year. The match has come under scrutiny once again since excerpts from Ben Stokes’ latest book ‘On Fire’, on the match, came into light last week. Read more

World Environment Day 2020: Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar turn ‘climate warriors’

World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated on the 5th of June annually and was founded by the United Nations to encourage ‘worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment’. Read more