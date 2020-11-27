News updates from Hindustan Times: Mehbooba Mufti, daughter allegedly put under house arrest in Kashmir and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 12:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, daughter allegedly put under house arrest

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti was detained by Jammu and Kashmir Police and was not allowed to visit South Kashmir’s Pulwama to meet the family of senior PDP leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the national investigating agency (NIA) earlier this week. Read more

‘Initiate talks with farmers immediately,’ Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh urges Centre

Farmers from Punjab, who are protesting against the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the Centre in September, on Friday resumed their march to Delhi as a part of their ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest. Read more

Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other

A MiG-29K trainer aircraft of the Indian Navy operating from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya met with an accident over the Arabian sea on Thursday evening, said Indian Navy officials. Read more

No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case, says SC

The interim bail granted by Supreme Court to journalist Arnab Goswami in a two-year-old abetment to suicide case of a businessman will remain in force for a period of four weeks even after the Bombay high court decides on his plea for quashing of FIR. Read more

Kia Carnival gets DC Design touch to transform from luxury to extravagant MPV

Kia Carnival was launched at the start of 2020 as the second product from the Korean car maker here in India. The biggest USP of the vehicle is the luxury quotient it seeks to offer passengers and the cabin of the Carnival found favour among many looking at a significantly more plush experience. Read more

NASA shares pic of nebula taken by Hubble telescope. Can you spot it something else in it?

The vast universe is home to many nebulae of various shapes and sizes. One photograph of a nebula, captured by the Hubble telescope has been shared on Twitter. Posted by NASA Universe, the picture has grabbed the attention of netizens thanks to a fun question shared in it. Read more

‘Only because you played a villain, I could be a hero’: Kangana Ranaut reacts after Bombay HC quashes demolition notice

Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded after the Bombay High Court held that the action of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) to demolish a part of her bungalow in September was “actuated by malafide” and was in complete disregard of her rights. It also quashed the demolition order passed by a ward officer of the civic body. Read more

India vs Australia: Two protesters barge into ground holding ‘No $1B Adani Loan’ signs during Sydney ODI

As good as it is to see live crowd back in cricket stadiums, it was always going to be risky business considering their ability to invade the pitch and halt play. A familiar sight unfolded during the first ODI between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Read more

Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden

US President Donald Trump said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College declares Joe Biden’s victory. However, Trump said it will be a mistake if the Electoral College were to elect Biden. Watch here