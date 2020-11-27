e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / NASA shares pic of nebula taken by Hubble telescope. Can you spot it something else in it?

NASA shares pic of nebula taken by Hubble telescope. Can you spot it something else in it?

The picture shows the majestic Orion nebula captured from the Hubble telescope.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:12 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the Orion nebula.
The image shows the Orion nebula.(Twitter@NASAUniverse)
         

The vast universe is home to many nebulae of various shapes and sizes. One photograph of a nebula, captured by the Hubble telescope has been shared on Twitter. Posted by NASA Universe, the picture has grabbed the attention of netizens thanks to a fun question shared in it. Chances are you’ll also find it interesting to figure out the answer to the question. Even if you don’t, you can just enjoy the mesmerizing colours of this nebula.

“Do you see a turkey in this Orion Nebula image from @NASAHubble... or is it just us?” reads the caption shared with the post. The picture shows the majestic Orion nebula captured from the Hubble telescope.

The image was posted around Thanksgiving on November 26.

Take a look at the post:

The post has garnered over 2,800 likes and numerous comments from netizens. While some confirmed that they could also see the shape of a turkey in the picture, others found the celestial phenomenon beautiful. 

What do you think of this post? Do you see a turkey in the Orion Nebula too?

tags
top news
Farmer Protest LIVE Updates: AAP urges govt to deny nod for temporary jails
Farmer Protest LIVE Updates: AAP urges govt to deny nod for temporary jails
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Bombay High Court sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut
Bombay High Court sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut
Don’t compel me to come after you, says Thackeray in veiled warning to Opposition
Don’t compel me to come after you, says Thackeray in veiled warning to Opposition
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
IND vs AUS 1st ODI live: Attacking Smith and solid Finch take Aus past 200
IND vs AUS 1st ODI live: Attacking Smith and solid Finch take Aus past 200
Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, daughter allegedly put under house arrest
Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, daughter allegedly put under house arrest
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In