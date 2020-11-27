Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 10:50 IST

A MiG-29K trainer aircraft of the Indian Navy operating from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya met with an accident over the Arabian sea on Thursday evening, said Indian Navy officials. “One pilot recovered, and search by air and surface units is in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,” said an Indian Navy statement.

This is the fourth crash in recent times involving MiG-29K aircraft. In February this year, a MiG29K aircraft which was on routine training sorties had crashed in Goa. However, the pilot was able to eject on time.

In November last year, a twin-seater MiG29K had crashed because of a bird hit after taking off from Goa naval air base. However, both pilots had ejected safely.

In January 2018, a MiG-29K crashed as it veered off the runaway at the INS Hansa base in Goa; the pilot escaped unharmed.

INS Vikramaditya had just finished phase 2 of the Malabar exercises involving navies from US, Japan and Australia in the northern Arabian Sea. The exercises were centered around the Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group of the Indian Navy and Nimitz Carrier Strike Group of the US Navy. The two carriers, along with other ships, submarine and aircraft of the participating navies, had engaged in high intensity naval operations over four days from November 17 onwards. These exercises had included cross-deck flying operations and advanced air defence exercises by MIG 29K fighters of INS Vikramaditya and F-18 fighters and E2C Hawkeye from Nimitz.