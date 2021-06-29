News updates from HT: Mercury levels in Delhi to soar today, no relief likely till Friday and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi weather: Mercury to soar today, no relief likely till Friday

Mercury levels in the national capital are expected to be high on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature touching around 41 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Read more

Covid-19 killed more people under 50 than any other age group: AIIMS study

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed the lives of more people under the age of 50 as compared to those aged above 65, a new study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has shown. Read more

Can’t deny disabled quota in govt job promotions: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a person with disabilities cannot be refused reservation in promotions in government jobs even if the person was not appointed under the disability quota, as it upheld a Kerala high court order granting the benefit to a woman last year. Read more

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert gets standing ovation

Sarah Gilbert, one of the British scientists behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, was given a standing ovation on Wimbledon's Centre Court. Wimbledon spectators on Monday paid tribute to Gilbert before play began in the annual tennis tournament. Read more

'That's quite special': Kane Williamson talks about his relationship with India captain Virat Kohli

Kane Williamson finally laid hands on a World Championship title. New Zealand, under the leadership of Williamson, defeated India by 8 wickets to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship last week. Read more

Taapsee Pannu says makers apologised for dropping her from film: ‘They were hesitant to reveal real reasons’

Taapsee Pannu opened up about being dropped from a film at the last minute, after she blocked her dates, and said that the makers later apologised to her. Read more

Esha Gupta in all-black bikini set soaks in vitamin D at the beach, see pic here

Actor Esha Gupta is currently holidaying in Spain and having the time of her life. She has been posting several pictures from her dreamy vacation and allowing us all to live vicariously through them. Read more

Honda Prologue announced, will be company's 1st mass-market electric SUV

Honda Prologue could catapult the Japanese carmaker into the electric future with Honda on Monday confirming the name of its first-ever mass-market all-electric SUV. Read more

Netflix adds useful feature allowing users to stream partially downloaded movies and TV episodes on Android

Netflix on Monday announced a new feature for its subscribers that would allow them to stream content from movies and TV episodes that have not yet finished downloading on the app. Read more

This doggo’s different personalities are making netizens melt. Watch

Just like humans, doggos have different sides that they show while doing different activities. Some videos on the Internet have captured those sides and this clip featuring Maui the Golden Retriever is worth mentioning. Read more

Watch | Srinagar encounter: Top Lashkar commander killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured