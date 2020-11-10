News updates from Hindustan Times: MHA forms committee to look into complaints of caste-based discrimination and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:03 IST

MHA forms committee to look into complaints of caste-based discrimination

The Union home ministry has constituted a five-member panel to address complaints of Scheduled Caste (SC) employees pertaining to discrimination in promotions or seniority, vacant reserved vacancies, termination from services and denial of pensionary benefits, etc, people familiar with the development said. Read more

Delhi air severely polluted for sixth consecutive day

Delhi continued to record “severe” air quality for the sixth consecutive day. The city’s air quality index (AQI) reading on Tuesday morning was 487. On Monday, the city’s average AQI reading was 477. Read more

Internal differences widen in TMC, BJP watches minister Suvendu Adhikari

Differences over running the party and selection of candidates for the coming assembly polls in West Bengal have rapidly widened in recent weeks between the top leadership of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and several district leaders, especially transport minister Suvendu Adhikari. Read more

Ever wonder what happens when you open a jar of honey in space? Watch to find out

Life in space can seem intriguing to many. If you’re among those who often wonder what it’d be like to live outside Earth, then this video by the Canadian Space Agency may interest you. Watch here

‘As outsiders in Bollywood, you get one ball and you must make 7 runs off it’: Pankaj Tripathi on his eight-year struggle

Pankaj Tripathi took his sweet time watching Mirzapur. It took him a lockdown to sit down and watch the popular Amazon Prime Video series, which has him in the lead role as the don, Kaleen bhaiya. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor takes Instagram back to the 1950s with her yesteryear fashion in brocade, polkas and blue netted saree

Going retro on a fresh Monday evening, Gunjan Saxena star Janhvi Kapoor took the Internet by storm as she treated netizens with a flood of her dolled up pictures which took Instagram back to the 1950s. Read more

First for Delhi or fifth for Mumbai?

It had come down to the game’s last ball. For their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, Mumbai Indians (MI) had to stop Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from scoring two. Lasith Malinga bowled the ball of IPL 2019, a slow yorker, to win it for MI. Read more

India’s anti-satellite missile system statue unveiled by Rajnath Singh

A statue of India’s anti-satellite missile system was unveiled in Delhi at the DRDO headquarters. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the statue at a ceremony. PM Modi had announced successful testing of the missile on mar 27, 2019. A low earth orbit satellite was destroyed as part of mission Shakti. Watch here