News updates from Hindustan Times: MSMEs to get Rs 3 lakh crore credit guarantee facility under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and all the latest news

Updated: May 29, 2020 12:59 IST

MSMEs to get Rs 3 lakh crore credit guarantee facility under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that the Rs 3 lakh crore credit guarantee facility extended to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India Initiative) would also include traders. Read more

Pulwama-like plot: Car belongs to active Hizbul Mujahideen militant, say police

Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Police authorities have said an active Hizbul Mujahideen militant operating in south Kashmir is the owner of the vehicle, which security forces intercepted on Thursday while foiling a car bombing plot similar to the 2019 Pulwama attack. Read more

Speak up: Domestic violence sees surge as people forced to stay home amid coronavirus pandemic

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s been a surge in domestic violence incidents reported globally since stay-at-home orders were put into effect. So far, many countries have reported an increase in domestic violence. Read more

Opening schools, commercial activity: What states want next

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, what states want after lockdown 4.0, how wearing masks at home can limit spread and more. Watch

Over 10,000 vacancies in various govt departments of Jammu Kashmir to be filled in first phase: Principal Secretary

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal on Thursday said that over 10,000 vacancies at all the levels have been identified for recruitment in various departments in the first phase. Read more

‘Someone said you’ll get out for 15 runs’: Shikhar Dhawan recalls 2015 World Cup game against Pakistan

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan is known for performing his best at ICC tournaments. The left-handed batsman was the leading run scorer for India in the 2015 ODI World Cup with 412 runs in 8 matches with two centuries. Read more

If you’re feeling low, watch these wholesome videos

We all need little pick-me-ups once in a while. These smile-inducing gestures can come in many forms. A hug, a few kind words, or even sweet treats are likely to do the trick. Read more