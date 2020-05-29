‘Someone said you’ll get out for 15 runs’: Shikhar Dhawan recalls 2015 World Cup game against Pakistan

cricket

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan is known for performing his best at ICC tournaments. The left-handed batsman was the leading run scorer for India in the 2015 ODI World Cup with 412 runs in 8 matches with two centuries. He also scored a ton in the World Cup last year against Australia, but suffered an injury in the match and was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. Speaking in the latest episode of Youtube chat show Double Trouble with India women’s cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana, Dhawan was questioned on his mindset in the ICC tournaments. Dhawan said there is not much change in his process from bilateral series.

“I take ICC tournaments exactly the same way. I think the wickets are better in these tournaments, so it suits my batting style. My focus, or process remains the same for any bilateral series,” he said.

The batsman, though, admitted that he does feel more pressure in games against Pakistan and went on to recall the 2015 World Cup encounter against the arch-rivals. “I feel more pressure against Pakistan because of the environment in the ground. There are too many people, music, it’s a whole different feeling,” he said.

“I still remember our game against Pakistan in 2015 World Cup in Adelaide. It was our first game of the tournament. When we went out for practice a day before the match, there was a large group of people. Next morning, when I woke up for the match, there were still a lot of people present. My form wasn’t that good during that time and I didn’t play well in Australia series before the World Cup,” Dhawan recalled.

