e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Never said India lost deliberately to England at World Cup: Ben Stokes

Never said India lost deliberately to England at World Cup: Ben Stokes

In his latest book, ‘On Fire’. Ben Stokes analysed all the England’s games in the tournament, but his analysis of the match against India has garnered much attention on social media.

cricket Updated: May 29, 2020 09:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Prashant Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Prashant Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Ben Stokes.
File image of Ben Stokes.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

England allrounder Ben Stokes denied the claims suggesting that he has hinted that India lost deliberately to England at the World Cup last year in his latest book. In his new book ‘On Fire’, being published by Headline Books and distributed by Hachette India, the cricketer analysed all of England’s games in the tournament, but his analysis of the match against India has garnered much attention on social media.

While addressing the encounter against India, Stokes wrote that “there was little or no intent from Dhoni” in the match, and described the partnership between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as “mystifying”.

Also read: ‘When he thinks it’s time, everyone will know,’ Childhood coach weighs in on MS Dhoni’s future

Former Pakistan bowler Sikander Bakht, on Twitter, claimed that Stokes has written in his book that India lost intentionally to England to remove Pakistan from the World Cup. The left-handed batsman has denied the claims on social media and called the suggestions as “click bait”. 

In response to Bakht’s tweet, a Twitter used asked where has Stokes made such comments. In response to the user’s question, Stokes himself replied: “You won’t find it cause I have never said it... it’s called “twisting of words” or “click bait”.” 

According to news agency PTI, Stokes in his soon-to-be-published book revealed that the England dressing room felt that Dhoni tried to take it deep so that the run-rate remained intact. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 42 off 31 balls but most of the runs came in the last over when the match as a contest was over.

Also read: BCCI Treasurer Dhumal assures India not at risk of losing 2021 T20 World Cup

“There is a theory in our camp that Dhoni’s way of playing has always been the same. Even if India can’t win the game, he takes it right to the end to try to make sure that India’s run rate stays relatively healthy,” Stokes wrote.

“His big thing has always been to give himself a chance of winning by being at the crease for the final over, but he generally likes to stick around to get as close to a target as possible even in a losing cause.”

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PM Modi had no conversation with Trump over border stand-off with China: Officials
PM Modi had no conversation with Trump over border stand-off with China: Officials
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally tops 1.65 lakh with highest single-day spike of 7,467 cases
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally tops 1.65 lakh with highest single-day spike of 7,467 cases
In lockdown 5.0, states ask for curbs only in containment zones
In lockdown 5.0, states ask for curbs only in containment zones
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
How last-minute intel thwarted joint mission by terror outfits
How last-minute intel thwarted joint mission by terror outfits
Copters, new gear to fight locust invasion amid warning in 16 states
Copters, new gear to fight locust invasion amid warning in 16 states
India most infected by Covid-19 among Asian countries, leaves Turkey behind
India most infected by Covid-19 among Asian countries, leaves Turkey behind
MobiKwik get pulled off by Google for Aarogya Setu link
MobiKwik get pulled off by Google for Aarogya Setu link
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In