Home / Cricket / BCCI Treasurer Dhumal assures India not at risk of losing 2021 T20 World Cup

BCCI Treasurer Dhumal assures India not at risk of losing 2021 T20 World Cup

Tax exemptions for ICC events are listed as a requirement in host agreements

cricket Updated: May 28, 2020 23:24 IST
Reuters
Reuters
As per the FTP, India are supposed to host the T20 World Cup in 2021.
As per the FTP, India are supposed to host the T20 World Cup in 2021.(Getty Images)
         

India is not at risk of losing hosting rights for next year’s Twenty20 World Cup despite its cricket board’s failure to secure a tax exemption for the event, a key BCCI official has told Reuters. Tax exemptions for International Cricket Council (ICC) events are listed as a requirement in host agreements and the BCCI was supposed to confirm they had secured one by May 18.

Citing correspondence between the two bodies, ESPNCricinfo has reported that the ICC has threatened to shift the tournament away from India over the issue. However, BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal told Reuters that would not happen and that negotiations were continuing.

Also Read | Australia confirm full India tour from December

“There is no risk to the tournament,” he said by telephone. “That is a work in progress. We are discussing it with the ICC and we’ll resolve it.”

The BCCI encountered a similar problem when it hosted the event in 2016 when the government refused to provide a tax exemption, and there has been no change in New Delhi’s stance despite the board’s appeals.

Also Read | ICC defers decision on T20 World Cup and other matters till June 10

Failure to secure that exemption in 2016 saw the ICC withhold an equivalent sum from India’s share of revenue from the governing body’s grants and it appears to be taking an even harder line this time around.

“There are certain timelines within the agreements that we collectively work towards to ensure we can deliver successful world class events and continue to invest in the sport of cricket,” an ICC spokesperson told Reuters.

“In addition to this the ICC Board agreed clear timelines for the resolution of the tax issues which we are guided by.”

