ICC defers decision on T20 World Cup and other matters till June 10

Updated: May 28, 2020 20:31 IST

The ICC on Thursday decided to defer its decision on the future of the T20 World Cup till June 10. The tournament is scheduled to be held later this year in Australia. The meeting which was held in Dubai was supposed to address the future of the event and other pressing concerns.

The ICC in its release said: “A number of board members had raised their concerns over this issue recently and felt it required immediate attention to ensure the sanctity and confidentiality of board matters in line with the highest standards of governance.

“There was unanimous agreement to immediately initiate an independent investigation led by the ICC’s Ethics Officer and supported by global experts. The board will be updated on this by the ICC CEO at its next meeting on 10 June 2020.

“The Board also requested the ICC management continue with their discussions with stakeholders in exploring various contingency options in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID 19 virus.”

As per the original FTP, back-to-back T20 World Cups were supposed to be held in 2020 and 2021 – in Australia and India – and give the teams a gap of more than one year to prepare for the 50-over World Cup – also in India in 2023. But the pandemic has thrown the original FTP out of the window, and the roadmap for world cricket going forward remains unclear.