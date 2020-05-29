‘When he thinks it’s time, everyone will know,’ Childhood coach weighs in on MS Dhoni’s future

cricket

Updated: May 29, 2020 08:12 IST

One of the people responsible for giving MS Dhoni to Indian cricket, Keshav Banerjee, his childhood coach is confident that the rumours of the former India captain’s retirement are untrue and that when Dhoni thinks the time is right for him to walk away, he will make sure everyone knows about it.

“Dhoni is not the kind of person who will call up people and tell them ‘I am retiring’. He knows how to do it. When he will feel it is time, he will inform BCCI and call a proper press conference and do all the things that need to be done. Like he did when he called time on his Test career,” Banerjee told IANS from Ranchi on Thursday.

Also read: BCCI Treasurer Dhumal assures India not at risk of losing 2021 T20 World Cup

Banerjee, whose role was portrayed by actor Rajesh Sharma in the film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, made the comments after #DhoniRetires started trending on Twitter. On Wednesday, Sakshi Dhoni took exception to the hashtag and dismissed them as rumours by tweeting: “Its only rumours! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable! #DhoniRetires... Get a life! (sic).”

Banerjee reiterated that people are jumping the gun if they believe they have seen the end of Dhoni’s India career. The former India captain, who was supposed to play the IPL for a potential return to the Indian team since his sabbatical, can still return to play the T20 World Cup even if it’s held the next year and is fully capable of having a remarkable IPL season, the coach believes.

Also read: ICC defers decision on T20 World Cup and other matters till June 10

“You don’t go by social media. There are many things that become ‘trends’ but end up as fake news. I don’t know why people are after Dhoni. I know him well and I can tell you, he will let all of us know when he thinks he has to retire,” Banerjee added.

“You will get to see in the IPL how fit Dhoni still is. He can play the T20 World Cup even if it is postponed. Even if it happens next year.”